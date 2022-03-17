Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.