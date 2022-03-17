Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Short Interest Update

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Marimaca Copper stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02. Marimaca Copper has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

About Marimaca Copper

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

