Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 5.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $44,520,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

