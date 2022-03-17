Marketfield Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.0% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $543.39 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $322.38 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

