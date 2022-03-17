Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $180.01 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.38 and its 200 day moving average is $169.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

