Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MKFG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,558,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markforged currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

