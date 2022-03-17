Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

MMC traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.00. 2,196,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,555. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.48 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

