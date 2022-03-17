MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.320-$5.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion.MasTec also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MasTec by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

