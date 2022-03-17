Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Matador Resources stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matador Resources by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 134,504 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

