Matthew Eckl Buys 1,900 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Eckl acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $10,412.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CECE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,338. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

