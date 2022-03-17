Matthew Enyedi Sells 1,900 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $174.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average is $165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $112,643,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,186,000 after buying an additional 69,639 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

