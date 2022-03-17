Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MZDAY opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

