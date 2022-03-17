McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.00.

NYSE MCD opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.44 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17. The stock has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

