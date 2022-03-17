Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,232,500 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 4,445,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MPNGF traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 57,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,337. Meituan has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $43.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meituan from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.
Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.
