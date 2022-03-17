Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MCG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

NYSE:MCG opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,144,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,613,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.