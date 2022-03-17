Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Down 14.8% in February

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.45. 670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $593.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 26.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 32.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

