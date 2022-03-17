MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 602.8 days.

MKGAF traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.00. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.85. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $264.40.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

