Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $203.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.15. The company has a market capitalization of $554.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

