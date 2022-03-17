Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,927 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 6.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $69,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $203.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

