Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 588,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $445,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Metacrine by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Metacrine by 138.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metacrine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of Metacrine stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 2,184,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

Metacrine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.