Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,363.26. 971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,459. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,443.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,496.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.26 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

