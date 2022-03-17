MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Update

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the February 13th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

