MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 148.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 506,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 303,669 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

