Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,115 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after acquiring an additional 711,260 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,782,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,297,266. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

