Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of MICCF remained flat at $$22.14 during midday trading on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

