Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of MICCF remained flat at $$22.14 during midday trading on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.
About Millicom International Cellular
