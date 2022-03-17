MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 694,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 328,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.05. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

