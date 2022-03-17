Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Shares Down 0.3%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 157,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 98,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mission Advancement by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 246,543 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement during the third quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mission Advancement by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Mission Advancement by 203.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

