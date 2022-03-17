Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Trading Down 0.3%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 157,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 98,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement by 203.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

