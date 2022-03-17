Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 3,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 137,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

AVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

The firm has a market cap of $823.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 391,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 62,948 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

