Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 535 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.81) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.28. 108,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

