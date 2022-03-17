Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pool by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pool by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,785,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pool by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Pool by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.
About Pool (Get Rating)
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
