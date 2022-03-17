Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pool by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pool by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,785,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pool by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Pool by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $472.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,089. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.60 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.