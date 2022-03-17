Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Shares of COST traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $547.62. 58,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,579. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.38 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $242.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.