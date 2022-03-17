Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.6% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.05. 6,124,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

