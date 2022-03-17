MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $293.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,813,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,882. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

