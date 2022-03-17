Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells $62,872.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95.

NYSE MOH opened at $329.85 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.55 and a 1-year high of $334.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.