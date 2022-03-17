Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 98,948 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.