MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.41. MoneyLion shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 46,808 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

