Morgan Stanley Lowers Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $41.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
NYSE:CFX opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $270,430.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Colfax (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
