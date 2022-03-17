Morgan Stanley Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $55.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on S. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.27.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.