Morgan Stanley Upgrades Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Equal Weight

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 30.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 4.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.