Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Splunk by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,251. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.72. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.