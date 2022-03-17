Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.58. 327,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.