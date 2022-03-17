Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,970,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 70,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,517,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.65. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

