MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Shares of MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.36. MRI Interventions shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 51,600 shares traded.

MRI Interventions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRIC)

MRI Interventions, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

