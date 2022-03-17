MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Shares of MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.36. MRI Interventions shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 51,600 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14.
MRI Interventions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRIC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRI Interventions (MRIC)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.