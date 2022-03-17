MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MSDA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 64,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,194. MSD Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

