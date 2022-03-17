MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target Raised to €245.00

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.33.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $117.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.80. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $91.69 and a 52 week high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.