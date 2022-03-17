Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

MWA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,393. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after purchasing an additional 735,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,293,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

