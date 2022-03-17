Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €260.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($285.71) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €315.00 ($346.15) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($354.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($357.14) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €299.00 ($328.57) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($278.02) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €292.00 ($320.88).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a one year high of €200.00 ($219.78).

