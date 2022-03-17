Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Purchases $92,100.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MYE opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $693.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 90,636.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after buying an additional 1,539,911 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1,072.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 439,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,794,000 after buying an additional 132,845 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

