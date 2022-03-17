Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MYO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

MYO stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 253,804 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the third quarter valued at about $1,784,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Myomo by 91,945.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

